TD Securities Trims Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price to C$62.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.63.
ATZAF opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
