TD Securities Trims Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price to C$62.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.63.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.