TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.