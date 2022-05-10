TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TEGNA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

