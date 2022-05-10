Telenor ASA Declares Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4647 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms recently commented on TELNY. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

