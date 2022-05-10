Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.