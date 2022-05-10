Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:TXT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,544. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Textron has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

