Tharisa (LON:THS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.68) on Friday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.