The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $80.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 2,198,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,467. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

