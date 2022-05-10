The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $43,504,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 683,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

