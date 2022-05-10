The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

