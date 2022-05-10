The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,327. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.