The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.3% annually over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Macerich has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

