The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $438.22 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.42.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

