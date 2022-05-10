TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TXMD stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

