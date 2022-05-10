Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.65-$22.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.45 billion-$42.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.41 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE TMO traded down $29.29 on Monday, reaching $517.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $565.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

