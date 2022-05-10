ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ThredUp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 201,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,309,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

