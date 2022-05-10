Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 22,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 50,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58. The firm has a market cap of C$90.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.