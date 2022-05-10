Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 22,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 50,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58. The firm has a market cap of C$90.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.
About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
See Also
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.