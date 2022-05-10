Toncoin (TON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $6.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00005692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

