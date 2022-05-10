Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
