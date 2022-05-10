Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.