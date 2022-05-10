Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.05.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $198.24 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.