Traeger (COOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Traeger has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Traeger by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Traeger by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

