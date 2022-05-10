Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 319 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

