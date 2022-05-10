Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $78.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TRNS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,670. Transcat has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $555.73 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 186.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

