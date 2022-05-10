TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $545.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $540.28 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

