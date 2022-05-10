Travala.com Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $52.10 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00533032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00098468 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.22 or 2.08435103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,127,937 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.