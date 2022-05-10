Trevena (TRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

TRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 389,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Trevena by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.