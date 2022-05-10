TriumphX Hits Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $179,205.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,825.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00107372 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

