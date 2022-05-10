TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.