UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $220.61 and last traded at $220.61. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.37% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

