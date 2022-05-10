UGAS (UGAS) Price Up 114.4% This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 114.4% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $482,394.57 and $182,198.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,876.75 or 0.99976284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00107312 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.