UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. UMH Properties traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 3050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UMH Properties by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UMH Properties by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

