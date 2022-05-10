Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $22.48 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

