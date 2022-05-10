Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

