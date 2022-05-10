UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $5.08 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00016615 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $7.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00261729 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003163 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

