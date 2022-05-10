Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 54.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54. Upstart has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

