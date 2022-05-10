Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00. Upstart traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 896325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.14.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

