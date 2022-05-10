V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. V.F. reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

