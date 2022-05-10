VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH stock opened at $247.19 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $312.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.