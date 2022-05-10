Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Decreased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.