Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Vectrus worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 49.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

