VeriCoin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 214% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $144,863.60 and approximately $26.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.43 or 1.00217763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00045878 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001341 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,014,322 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

