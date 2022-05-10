Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $250.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,855,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

