Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $250.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33.
In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,855,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
