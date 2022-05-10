Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million

Vesper (VSP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $136,648.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00522207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,295.19 or 1.99427370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,817,094 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

