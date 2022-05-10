Vicus Capital Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Corning were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

