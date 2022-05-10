Vicus Capital Makes New $203,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $279.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average of $317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

