Vicus Capital Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,445,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,622,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.83 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

