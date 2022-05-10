Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.