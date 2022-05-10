Vicus Capital Takes $295,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 53,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

