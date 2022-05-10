Vicus Capital Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

