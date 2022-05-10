VIG (VIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,712.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1,712.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.