Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,996 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after acquiring an additional 240,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.